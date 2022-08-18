First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,960 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.