First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,702 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BR opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

