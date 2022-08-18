Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 700 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

RFDI opened at $56.33 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.974 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.