Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

