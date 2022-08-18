The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,810,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AES by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

