Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 904 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MINC opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $49.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.