Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,655,609 shares of company stock valued at $19,929,884. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

