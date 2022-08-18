Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 2,709 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Wix.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Wix.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 3.0 %

Wix.com stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.