Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 181,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KYN opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

