Commerce Bank Takes $277,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 79.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

