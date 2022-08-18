Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $164.81 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

