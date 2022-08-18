ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,574,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $14,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MAN opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $123.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

