Commerce Bank Acquires New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 178,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,367.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 178,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,367.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,399. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

