Commerce Bank Has $285,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,338. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

