7,998 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

