SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after buying an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.