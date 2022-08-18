Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

