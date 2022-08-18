Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 644.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,052,000 after buying an additional 352,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.