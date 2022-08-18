Commerce Bank Invests $313,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:U opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

