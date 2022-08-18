Catherine Zoi Sells 42,083 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $663,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EVgo stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
