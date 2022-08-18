Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

