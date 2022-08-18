Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 62.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,022,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 355,594 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 59,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.