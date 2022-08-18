StockNews.com Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

EW stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 955,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after acquiring an additional 71,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 412,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

