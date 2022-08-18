Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,336 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chegg were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

