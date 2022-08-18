Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONB. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

