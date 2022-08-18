Swiss National Bank Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of FTI Consulting worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $168.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

