Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,400 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Teradata worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Teradata by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Teradata Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

