Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.
Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $100.84.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.
Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.
