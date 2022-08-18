The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $1,534,256.84 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,909,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.69. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Andersons by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

