California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) versus FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Head to Head Survey

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.34 $36.23 million N/A N/A FlexShopper $125.43 million 0.41 $3.27 million $0.42 5.64

This table compares California First Leasing and FlexShopper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

California First Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FlexShopper.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% FlexShopper 11.25% -341.78% 16.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California First Leasing and FlexShopper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A FlexShopper 0 0 1 0 3.00

FlexShopper has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given FlexShopper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

FlexShopper beats California First Leasing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

