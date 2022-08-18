Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) vs. Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Head-To-Head Review

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -37.27% -130.21% -9.97% Conduent 2.69% 9.08% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29 Conduent 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $12.21, indicating a potential upside of 131.33%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Conduent.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.42 -$79.06 million ($4.89) -1.08 Conduent $4.14 billion 0.23 -$28.00 million $0.44 10.05

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

