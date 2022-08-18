Commerce Bank Has $336,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.24.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

