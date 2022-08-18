Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Enel pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Enel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enel has a consensus target price of $8.15, suggesting a potential upside of 58.25%. Given Enel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Enel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Enel $104.12 billion 0.50 $3.77 billion $0.28 18.39

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Enel beats Enel Generación Chile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in various activities, such as energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation, maintenance, and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

