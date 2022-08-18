Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) & Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Financial Analysis

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -17.45% -15.78% -5.93% Alps Alpine 1.62% 5.94% 3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Japan Airlines and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Airlines and Alps Alpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alps Alpine 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and Alps Alpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $6.08 billion 0.98 -$1.58 billion ($1.38) -6.42 Alps Alpine $7.15 billion N/A $204.35 million $1.11 17.12

Alps Alpine has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alps Alpine beats Japan Airlines on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; and sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 218 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment. The Logistics segment offers transportation, storage, and forwarding services. Its products for the consumer, energy, healthcare, industry, and IoT markets include TACT switches, multi-directional operating devices, toroidal coils, aspherical glass lens, PC board mount current sensors, slide potentiometers, encoders, actuators, and reactors, as well as pressure, geomagnetic, force, and humidity sensors; sensor network, environmental sensor, and power conversion modules; compact printers; and remote monitoring system for logistics, worker condition monitoring systems, obstacle detection unit for sidewalks, and ground wire automated tracking and inspection drone systems. The company's products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, wireless LAN/Bluetooth combination modules, V2X and LTE modules, encoders, and engine start switches; stand position, EGR valve, and current sensors; power windows, electronic parking systems, intelligent control panels, electric shifters, steering wheel modules, sound system speakers, vehicle-approaching alert systems, amplifier for in-vehicle sound systems, displays, and camera/drive recorders; and car navigation systems, premium sound speakers, customized car products, rental car provider solutions, rear seat monitors, and camera systems. It also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

