Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,294,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

