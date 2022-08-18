Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 790 ($9.55) price objective on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 464.95 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 443.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.47. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.34 million and a PE ratio of 481.77.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.