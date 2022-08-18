Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($3.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2,067.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 242.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

