Senior’s (SNR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 183 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday.

Senior Stock Performance

LON SNR opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Wednesday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £608.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,840.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

Senior Cuts Dividend

Senior Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

