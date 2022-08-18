Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 899 ($10.86) on Wednesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 722.80 ($8.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 820.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 999.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.