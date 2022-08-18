WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $348.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Natixis bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.