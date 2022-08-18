ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. ON has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $55.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ON by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.