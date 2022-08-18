Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
