Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles

