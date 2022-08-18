VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Institutional Trading of VEON

About VEON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 14,354,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in VEON by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in VEON by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VEON by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

