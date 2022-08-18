VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Stock Performance
NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.
Institutional Trading of VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.