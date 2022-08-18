Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Phoenix Group to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 668.34 ($8.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 621.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 626.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The company has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -7.73. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

