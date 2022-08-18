DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $23.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About DermTech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DermTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DermTech by 2,384.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 481,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

