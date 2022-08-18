DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $23.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
DermTech Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DermTech (DMTK)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.