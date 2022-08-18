Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Welbilt Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Institutional Trading of Welbilt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1,581.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 80.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading

