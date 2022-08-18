SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.94.

SE stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.60. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,532 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,009 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

