Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.