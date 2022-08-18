Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
