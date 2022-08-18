Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $95.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SE. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

