Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.