Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

